ANDERSON — A man was shot and killed on Anderson’s northside after a road rage incident, according to witnesses.
Raymond Waymire Jr., 46, of Anderson, died from his injuries, said Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott.
Anderson police received a call that someone was shot at 2:44 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the police department.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound near the roadway, police said.
“Witnesses on the scene told police that this shooting occurred due to a road rage incident, and the suspect(s) fired out of a small, dark-colored sedan before fleeing northbound on Broadway,” the release states.
The vehicle that was described by witnesses at the shooting was seen in the neighborhood surrounding Webster Street “minutes before the shooting occurred,” police said.
Waymire was taken to a local hospital where he died, according to the release.
The shooting remained under investigation Sunday evening. To report information, contact the Anderson Police Department and Det. Cliff Cole at 765-648-6654.
