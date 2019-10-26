ANDERSON — A longtime kids program in Anderson is getting a boost from a $1,000 grant.
The Road Runners Club of America awarded the grant to the Anderson Road Runners Club’s Roady Racers program.
Kids from 1 to 19 can participate in free running on a quarter-mile or one-mile course each Tuesday for 15 weeks from April to August at Shadyside Park.
“We try to educate the kids to teach them that this is a lifelong skill that will help you immensely throughout your life,” club president Tammy Bennett said.
“We just try and make it a real positive experience for the families,” Bennett said.
The kids are encouraged and cheered on to the finish line.
“They can see that, when they work hard, their goals are met. We keep track of their times each week and we give awards if they improve,” Bennett said.
The program was started by Edna West and has been around for more than 20 years. It attracts an average of 50 to 70 kids a week, and varies depending on weather and school schedules, Bennett said.
Running is a sport families can do together, and parents are encouraged to run with their kids.
“Once they get the hang of it, we have kids just running their little hearts out and doing it really fast. I mean so fast their parents are having a hard time keeping up with them,” Bennett said.
Several kids have started taking part in the club’s weekly runs that start at the Shadyside Activity Center on Thursdays, completing the 2.64 mile loop.
The Road Runners hold monthly cookouts for the kids and host a party in the fall, where they give away a pair of bikes.
Children that are physically active have a better chance of growing into healthy adults, according to the CDC.
Data from 2015-16 shows that one in five school age children are obese.
“You gotta get out there and use those legs, get that heart rate up so that we can stay healthy longer and live lives that are productive and positive,” said Bennett.
The club isn’t sure how they will use the money yet and is gathering input from parents.
“We want to be very wise and use it for something that will benefit and have the biggest impact for the kids,” Bennett said.
