ANDERSON — Republican Rodney Cummings is looking to make Madison County history during this year’s elections.
Cummings filed this past week at the Indiana State House for a seventh term as Madison County Prosecutor.
If Cummings is successful this year he will tie Democrat Bill Lawler Jr., who served seven terms as a prosecutor in the 60s, 70s and 80s.
Cummings was first elected in 1994 when he defeated Lawler. He lost in 2006 to current Anderson mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
Cummings won re-election in 2010 and in both the 2014 and 2018 elections ran unopposed.
As of Friday, Cummings is not facing a challenge for the nomination in the May 3 Republican Party primary and no Democrat has filed for the office.
In a press release Cummings noted he has tried more murder and major felony trials than any other prosecutor currently serving in Indiana.
He is the president-elect of the Indiana Association of Prosecuting Attorneys and the state’s representative on the National District Attorneys Association Board of Directors.
Incumbent Republican Mark Dudley has filed at the Indiana Secretary of State’s office for a second term as the judge of Madison Circuit Court Division 6.
Dudley was first elected in 2016 defeating Cummings in the May primary election and defeated Democrat Rosemary Khoury in the general election.
Republican Kyle Pierce has filed as a candidate for the District 36 seat in the Indiana House.
He ran unopposed in the 2020 primary election and lost to incumbent Democrat Terri Austin in the general election.
Austin has announced her intention of seeking another term and will probably be challenged again by Pierce.
Diana Likens, who was appointed to complete the term of Steve Sumner in 2021, is seeking election to the District 2 seat on the Madison County Council.
No Democrat has filed as of Friday.
Norman Anderson Jr. has filed for the Democrat Party nomination for Anderson Township Trustee in the primary election and is running against Stephany Mae Stennis.
Incumbent Republican Mike Shively has filed for re-election as Anderson Township Trustee seeking a second term in office.
Shively defeated Democrat John Bostic in the 2018 election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.