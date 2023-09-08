ANDERSON — The surge in RSV, a common respiratory virus, moving across the southeastern United States could be seen in Madison County. But a recently approved vaccine could help battle the infection.
Registered nurse Brandy Thomas, an infection prevention manager for Community Hospital Anderson, said Wednesday that people who've traveled to the southeast are at increased risk of developing RSV, which stands for Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
Near the end of 2022, the U.S., including Indiana, saw a surge in RSV cases among older children, leaving some U.S. hospitals overwhelmed. Madison County hospitals, despite the surge, were not overwhelmed, officials said in a November article in The Herald Bulletin.
This week, officials at Community Hospital Anderson said they have not seen an increase in RSV cases. A spokesperson for Ascension St. Vincent said there have been no RSV cases recently at the ASV hospital in Anderson.
Melinda Smith, a nurse practitioner with Ascension St. Vincent, said in 2022 that severe cases were referred to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis.
RSV is a common virus, according to Dr. Christopher Belcher, an infectious disease physician at the children's hospital.
Nearly every child under the age of two is, at some point, infected with it. That was, until the pandemic.
Pandemic-related precautions, which included staying indoors for long periods of time, kept some children from being infected.
As precautions relaxed, the incidence of infection expanded to include 3- and 4-year-olds, likely contributing to the surge.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory Tuesday as a result of the uptick in RSV cases in the southeast.
RSV symptoms — runny nose, decreased appetite, fever, coughing and sneezing — could last anywhere from 7 to 14 days, according to healthchildren.org, a website maintained by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Belcher said symptoms such as hard/fast breathing, changes in lip color and continued breathing trouble after treatment are cause for concern. Children with these symptoms should be taken to the emergency room, he said.
Preventative measures include wearing a face mask, handwashing and sanitizing are recommended by Belcher.
Recently, Abrysvo, the Pfizer-developed vaccine, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to prevent RSV-induced lower respiratory tract infections in infants six months old and younger.
The vaccine was reportedly shown to reduce the risk of lower respiratory tract disease by 35% and severe lower respiratory tract disease by 91% within 90 days after birth.
It will be administered to women who are 32 through 36 weeks into pregnancy. However, not without some risks.
The most common side effects are pain at the injection site, headache, muscle pain and nausea
Severe and potentially dangerous side effects affected a small percentage of those vaccinated, according to the FDA.
Roughly 2% of vaccinated women experienced pre-eclampsia, a potentially dangerous form of hypertension that is listed by the World Health Organization as a complication that could result in a mother's death.
Pre-term birth, the FDA said, is another potential hazard. Such births occurred with 6% of vaccinated individuals. Low birth weight and yellowing of the skin and eyes were also higher among infants whose mothers were vaccinated.