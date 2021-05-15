ANDERSON – Local residents lined Indiana 32 with American flags and signs Saturday to welcome participants in the Run for the Fallen event.
The run, which had started Friday in Fort Wayne, made its way through Anderson on Saturday.
Passing motorists honked their horns and waved to more than a dozen local residents lining the highway.
This was the fourth year the Run for the Fallen passed through Madison County. The final stop in the county's leg was at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery before participants spent Saturday night in Pendleton.
The runners are stopping at selection locations where the names of members of the military are read.
Don Finnegan is an organizer of the event and was excited to be coming through Anderson.
“The turnout along the route has been great,” he said. “I was looking forward to coming through Anderson.”
Finnegan works with military families and to honor the American flag.
Karen Robinson Phillips, organizer of the portion of the run that went through Anderson, said it was an exciting day and noted that veterans living in Madison County were well represented.
“I think it’s a great day to get out and be an American and appreciate what the veterans have done for us,” Phillips said. “Today doesn’t matter who you voted for; it's about living in the greatest country and celebrate that.”
Cathy Campbell, Anderson, attended with two family members.
“My dad was in the military, and I have a nephew in the National Guard,” Campbell said. “People need to come out and support this.”
Mike and Crystal Zirkle also participated. They have a niece who is helping with the Veterans of Madison County Club.
“We’re here to support in general,” Crystal Zirkle said. “We have a lot of military in our family.”
