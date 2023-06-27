ANDERSON — The city of Anderson will be demolishing 11 residential properties and cleaning up two additional properties.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety Monday approved the request of Thomas White to demolish a house at 531 Broadway at his expense and to maintain a pole barn on the property.
It tabled a request from the Anderson Municipal Development Department to demolish a house at 1721 Meridian Street.
Trinna Davis with the department said the house that is closest to Meridian Street has to be demolished.
Owner Tim Bynum agreed the one house has to be demolished, but is planning to repair a second house on the property.
Bynum said he doesn’t have the finances to demolish the one house on the property.
Todd Fisher, director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said if the city pays for the demolition of the one house on the property the second one will also have to be removed.
The safety board voted to table the requested demolition to allow Fisher time to inspect the second house on the property.
The board accepted the bid of MADCO Excavating to demolish a property at 428 West Fourth Street at a cost of $14,350.
The board approved the bids of Rescue Demolition to clean up the property at 2207 Crystal St. at a cost of $965 and 1420 West Fourth St. at a cost of $6,600.
The Safety Board approved the demolition of the following properties: 1810 Cedar St.; 1823 Cedar St.; 3018 Central Ave.; 4120 Brown St.; 1133/1135 East 26th St.; 2920 East Lynn St.; 2214 Franklin St.; 1422 Fulton St.; 2504 Dewey St.; and 1909 West 18th St.