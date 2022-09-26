ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department has received approval to hire three new officers.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety also voted Monday to demolish a former TV repair store building on Central Avenue.
The Safety Board approved the hiring of the three new police officers at the request of Police Chief Mike Lee.
The three officers are John Crowmer, 29, a graduate of Noblesville High School and an Army veteran; Sierra Cunningham, 22, a graduate of Anderson High School; and Bradlee Miller, 27, a graduate of Richmond High School.
Lee said he plans to bring two additional new officers before the Safety Board for approval at its Oct. 10 meeting.
He said the new hires will bring the department’s manpower to 106; it's budgeted for 110 members.
Lee said he hopes to hire more officers by the end of the year to reach the maximum.
The three new hires and the two planned for next month are scheduled to attend the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in January.
In other business: The board voted to demolish the property at 1900 Central Ave. owned by Elmer Eliceo Reyes-Marquez.
Todd Fisher, executive director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said he talked with the architect whom Reyes-Marquez hoped to hire to make repairs to the building before opening a restaurant.
Fisher said architect Jim Dauss said he wouldn’t take the job and indicated the building couldn't be made compliant with building codes.
“There is no way to make it handicap accessible, which is required to a restaurant,” Fisher said. “The electrical and plumbing has to be redone, and the wood is rotting.”
The Safety Board voted to affirm the building's demolition and directed Rescue Demolition to move forward with the work.
According to Madison County property tax records, the single-story stone structure, formerly a TV service shop, was owned by Wiper Corp., which sold it to Desmond Brown on May 26. Brown, in turn, sold the property to Reyes-Marquez.