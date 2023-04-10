ANDERSON – The Anderson Board of Public Safety has awarded contracts for the demolition of five houses, four of which were damaged by fire.
The Safety Board approved the contracts in the amount of $59.631 for the demolition work that includes reseeding the lots once the structures are demolished.
The board awarded two contracts to Rescue Demolition for 2103 Central Ave. in the amount of $12,800 and 1621 Fletcher St. for $11,200.
Salty Dog Trash Trailers LLC was awarded the contracts for 2613 E. Lynn St. in the amount of $12,061 and 2127 W. 16th St. for $11,770.
Fredricks Inc. was awarded the contract to demolish 1907 Fletcher St. in the amount of $11,800.
All five contracts awarded were for the low bid received for the demolition work.
The board also approved the demolition of a house at 521 Morton St. The city will demolish the property at no cost to the owner, who is responsible for any liens on the property.