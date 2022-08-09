ANDERSON — The owner of a building that it’s need of major repairs was given two more weeks to clean up and secure the property.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety voted Monday to allow Elmer Eliceo Reyes-Marquez to begin making repairs to the former television repair shop at 1900 Central Avenue.
Todd Fisher, director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said in the past two weeks the property has not been cleaned up or secured.
Fisher said Reyes-Marquez has to show that he has the finances to repair the building and to hire an architect.
“We can’t leave the property in this condition,” he said.
Safety Board member Dave Clendenen said Reyes-Gomez has to clean-up debris from the property and secure the building by the Aug. 22 meeting of the Safety Board.
Reyes-Marquez said through an interpreter, he will have all the necessary paperwork to show he has the funds to repair the building by the next meeting.
He said the intention is to repair the building and to open a business at the location.
The Anderson Safety Board voted to demolish the building on May 23.
Fisher said the long-abandoned building has been on his radar since earlier this year.
“It’s rotted from the roof to the floor,” he previously said. “There’s so much rot in there, I do want an actual architect to draw up plans.”
According to Madison County property tax records, the single-story stone structure, formerly a television service shop, was owned by Wiper Corporation, which sold it to Desmond Brown on May 26. Brown, in turn, sold the property to Reyes-Marquez on June 15.