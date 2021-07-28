ANDERSON — More than 800 bicyclists died in crashes with motor vehicles in 2019, the last year for which such national statistics are available, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
In those crashes, the agency reported, 62% of those killed were not wearing safety helmets.
An upcoming event aims to ensure no local residents become one of those statistics.
At Community Hospital Anderson’s eighth annual Bike Rodeo, parents will have a chance to equip their children with custom-fitted bike helmets as well as having a safety inspection performed on their bicycles.
“Community Hospital Anderson Foundation is working to eliminate preventable head injuries by ensuring that children in our community have access to properly fitted bike helmets,” said Tom Bannon, vice president of community engagement and chief foundation officer at the hospital. “We know that helmets and safety education are important steps toward that goal.”
Staff members from Buckskin Bikes will do safety inspections, and helmets will be given away to all children who attend, according to a news release from the hospital.
Since 2013, the Bike Rodeo has provided more than 1,000 local youth with helmets.
The event will also include bike safety information and drawings for two new bicycles.
