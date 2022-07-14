ANDERSON — There are hundreds of grain bins around Indiana, but most people don’t consider the dangers attached to the structure.
Stepping into a silo full of corn is similar to stepping into quicksand. The kernels can suck a person down into the bin just by the weight of the individual.
Last year in the United States there were a reported 31 deaths from grain related accidents and 58 reported incidents.
Martin Insurance on Thursday sponsored a grain bin safety training certification for local fire departments on the Likens Farms.
Tyler Martin with Martin Insurance said their main insurance focus is in Madison and Delaware counties.
“We invited some local fire departments out to participate in the training,” he said. The whole thing is the pressure on people that they can almost drown in the corn.”
Martin Insurance donated some grain rescue tubes to the departments.
The demonstration consisted of a firefighter stepping into a simulated silo on a specially equipped truck.
As the firefighter, secured with a safety harness, other firefighters inserted the four-piece safety tubes and extracted grain by using a shop vacuum.
“We’ve had a good response for people to get certified through the training,” Martin said. “We’ve focused on the fire departments that were in the rural communities that needed the training.”
Mike Harp, works for a Michigan based company that sells the rescue tubes and travels around the country demonstrating safety procedures.
Harp has traveled to 47 of the 48 states on the North American continent.”
It’s always refreshing when we get phone calls or emails from customers about successful rescues,” Harp said. “We don’t know how many potential rescues we were part of because we have changed the mind set of the farmers and workers.”
Andrew Storie, chief of the Gaston Fire Department, said the training is very important.
“Our township is a majority of farmers, there is a lot of farm ground,” he said. “We have some big farms in the county, so the training is important.
“We’ve had some grain bin incidents with augers, not actual rescues,” he said. “So, the training is very important to be able to deal with an emergency.”
Storie said receiving the rescue tube donation was a plus for the department.