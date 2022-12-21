ANDERSON — More folks needing assistance this year than in 2020 was a recurring thread among the organizers of Tuesday’s toy distribution hosted by Toys for Tots in collaboration with the Salvation Army at the UAW Hall on Madison Avenue.
“We’re seeing a lot of new families or families that haven’t had any assistance for quite some time coming back to receive assistance,” said Stephanie Robinson, coordinator for Toys for Tots.
This year 694 families, with more than 1,500 kids, signed up to receive help with Christmas gifts ranging from books to bikes.
Those getting gifts for children are assisted by a volunteer who helps them pick out a set of age-appropriate gifts for each child.
This year, at least two first-time volunteers had been assisted themselves, one of them being Cindy Swift. After being on sick leave from her job, she was unable to buy gifts for her grandson.
She said volunteering was a way of giving back. Swift also encouraged those who are hesitant to receive assistance to put their pride aside and do something festive for their children.
Volunteering, for folks like Robinson, has been a long regular tradition. What started as a way to help and spend time with her father when she was a youngster later turned into a gig with Toys for Tots.
“I wanted a way to stay connected to him (my father), so then I started helping with the Mounds Detachment Marine Corps League, who put this on. Eventually, they made me coordinator,” Robinson, who’s also an associate member of the Marine Corps League.
Robinson said it’s about giving parents hope for the holidays, especially in spite of the current economic situation.
Seeing patrons’ faces light up when they receive toys they wouldn’t ordinarily be able to buy is something Cathy Campbell, a volunteer from the local Salvation Army, greatly enjoys.
“A grandmother today, she asked for a bike. Someone went and brought her a bike, She just started crying,” Campbell said.
“That was so heart-touching, I had to give the lady a hug. It was just heart-touching.”
Campbell also enjoys making people laugh. She said when folks come in sad, she tries to put a smile on their face.
Bell Ringers
This holiday season hasn’t been so merry for organizations like the Salvation Army.
Bell ringers have been few and donations short of the yearly goal.
Mike Wolfe, major for the Salvation Army in Anderson, said the number of volunteers has decreased but said some existing volunteers have been willing to ring the bell for longer periods.
As of Tuesday, Wolfe said they’ve met $75,000 of the $100,000 goal, with four days left for the Red Kettles. That money go toward helping helps needy families at Christmas.
There are still opportunities to be a bell ringer by signing up at registertoring.com.