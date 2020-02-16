ANDERSON – Details are emerging in the request to terminate the employment of Anderson Police Department Officer Taylor Sanderson.
APD Chief Jake Brown on Monday requested Sanderson’s termination from the police department, and the Anderson Board of Public Safety placed him on unpaid leave.
Sanderson filed his notice for a hearing before the Safety Board on his termination, to take place within 30 days.
Sanderson’s attorney Andrew Duncan submitted a letter to the Safety Board which spells out the four administration charges.
Those charges include: conduct unbecoming of an officer; immoral conduct; conduct injurious to the public peace or welfare; and violation of department rules.
Duncan said the city also failed to comply with state statute because the notice of charges failed to provide the specific conduct comprising the administrative charges.
Anderson City Attorney Paul Podlejski said Friday the city complied with the requirements of the state statute.
“(Sanderson) received notice after the Safety Board took action,” he said. “The claim was the notice didn’t include the specific allegations.”
Podlejski said there are different provisions of the state statute and it was a matter of interpretation.
He said a date for Sanderson’s hearing is expected to be set next week.
Sanderson will be provided with documentation before the hearing on what led to the request for his termination.
The disciplinary hearing will be conducted by the Anderson Board of Public Safety during an executive session, which will be followed by a public meeting.
Sanderson, a former Daleville officer, was hired by APD on June 5, 2018. He worked as a patrolman for Daleville from Oct. 19, 2015, to Feb. 1, 2018. He resigned from the Daleville Police Department.
A dispatcher with Madison County Central Dispatch filed a complaint of sexual misconduct against Sanderson.
The dispatcher told The Herald Bulletin that Sanderson inappropriately touched her last October while the two were working.
The woman said Sanderson reached around her back and under her armpit to touch her chest as she was sitting at a computer while working at the dispatch center. The Herald Bulletin generally does not name people who report being victims of an alleged sexual incident.
An internal investigation was conducted by APD, and Chief Brown started disciplinary action against Sanderson.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings reviewed the results of the internal investigation and determined Sanderson’s actions didn’t warrant criminal charges being filed.
Brown said at the Safety Board meeting that Sanderson was on paid leave pending the results from the prosecutor’s office and placed on desk duty while the internal investigation was completed.
“I placed him on paid leave approximately 10 days ago,” Brown said. “If I had the authority, I would have placed him on unpaid leave.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.