PENDLETON — When she was a baby, Pendleton resident Mary Garretson’s grandmother wrote a poem for her about the Christmas story from the point of a child.
Garretson recently published that poem as an illustrated children’s book titled, “It’s Baby’s First Christmas” and thought the Christmas in Pendleton event Saturday would be the perfect place to introduce readers to it.
“I kind of wanted to get the book out there,” the first-time vendor said.
She was one of dozens of vendors who hoped people might ignore the fact that Thanksgiving has yet to arrive as they tried to persuade festival-goers who descended on the town to get a jump on the holidays by buying décor, clothing and jewelry, and artisanal soaps and bath products.
It’s one of many holiday-oriented events offered throughout Madison County and surrounding communities in the weeks leading up to Christmas.
Garretson, who also sold scrapbooking products at her booth, said she hoped her book would strengthen intergenerational bonds within other families as it did for hers. Some of the illustrations, she said, are based on her three grandchildren and her grandmother.
“So, I have the next generation woven in there as well,” she said.
Hundreds lined State Street for the parade that ended with the arrival of Santa and foam snowballs whizzing through the air for the annual Snowball Fight. Others came to nosh on kettle corn from Purdilicious, baked goods from Heritage Family Farm and barbecue from Just Smokin’.
Ashley Creamer and her sons, Ashton, 13, and Kyeson, 8, make the trip annually from Muncie for the event.
“My favorite part is getting our picture taken with Santa,” Ashley Creamer said. Visitors also stopped to have their photos taken with the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who from the Dr. Suess holiday classic.
McCordsville residents Ashley and Shaun Slinkard made the 10-minute drive with their children Carter, 6, and Noelle, 4. The first-time Christmas in Pendleton attendees said they heard about it on Facebook and were attracted to it for its combination of family friendliness and arts and crafts.
“I don’t know if we’re ready for Christmas, but we’re enjoying the event,” Ashley Slinkard said as the family waited for a holiday carriage ride through Falls Park.
