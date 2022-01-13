ANDERSON — Although Benny Santiago spent his formative years in New York City, his passion for the Madison County community was unwavering.
Santiago, 69, passed away Monday.
The Marine veteran met his wife, Tammy, while she was completing an internship for Anderson University at the New York church he was attending. When she returned to Madison County, he followed her.
Santiago founded the Chaplaincy Program for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department more than 30 years ago and has led the program since then.
He helped start Anderson’s Project HOPE, a leadership mentoring program for youth from 13-17. He also had been involved with the city’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.
Tamie Dixon-Tatum said Santiago will be honored at the annual event Monday at the Paramount Theatre.
She said there will be a seat on the stage for Santiago and a moment of silence observed.
“We want to pay respect for all he did for the city and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration,” Dixon-Tatum said. “He was a serious person but fun to be around and gentle.”
She said Santiago has been involved in the annual celebration from the start 42 years ago.
“I met Benny for the first time in the spring of 1991,” Sheriff Scott Mellinger said. “I was serving my first year as elected sheriff, and for several months I had been speaking with pastors in Anderson regarding the development of a chaplaincy program.
“I was walking out of the YMCA fitness center as Benny was walking in,” he recalled. “Benny asked when the chaplaincy program would get off the ground. I told him the doors were open, and I needed someone to step up.”
Mellinger said Santiago offered to get it started, and an informal agreement was reached in several days.
“Benny built the program into something that has been admired by sheriffs across the state,” he said. “He also branched out and did quite a bit for young people seeking guidance.”
Mellinger said Santiago, the assistants and volunteers brought into the program have done a lot for the community.
“He will be missed, but I will say he developed some people underneath him to carry out these programs in a positive and growing way.”
One of the people Santiago brought into the chaplaincy program is the Rev. Anthony Harris.
“He was just a stellar guy,” Harris said. “He had a way of getting people to the church services.”
Harris said he was teaching a Bible class when Santiago recruited him to provide services at the jail.
“If you can teach Bible studies, you can minister at the jail,” Harris said were Santiago’s words. “Thirty years later, I’m still doing it.”
Harrris said Santiago was instrumental in bringing the ministry to inmates in many facilities.
“He loved the Lord,” he said. “We didn’t always agree, but our disagreements were always civil.”
Harris said Santiago really cared for and loved the Madison County community and was always there to help.
“If you name it, Benny was a part of it,” he said. “He always had a way of getting people involved in good things.”
Harris said Santiago also loved the New York City area where he was raised.
After the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001, Santiago made several trips to New York to bring supplies and comfort to first responders.
For many years Santiago continued to journey to the Cathedral of Joy in Brooklyn to provide assistance in any way possible. Some trips include repair work on the building (including the removal of graffiti), helping in the soup kitchen, stocking the pantry, holding street meetings, supplying clothing and distributing school supplies.
