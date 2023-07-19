ANDERSON — Police have released the names of the two women killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday at the intersection of East Fifth Street and Scatterfield Road.
Cheryl A. Millspaugh, 63, and Charita Banta, 40, died at Community Hospital after the Pontiac Vibe they were in was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 17-year-old from Anderson.
The accident happened at approximately 5:17 p.m. Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens said the Pontiac was crossing Scatterfield Road when it was t-boned by the truck.
The teen driver suffered a serious lower-body injury and was transported immediately to St. Vincent Hospital for treatment.
This crash remains an open and active case investigation, and any witnesses can contact Sgt. Nick Durr 765-648-6660.