ELWOOD — Lackluster demand and stagnant oil costs are keeping gasoline prices relatively stable, but that doesn’t mean local police departments aren’t looking for ways to continue saving on their fuel bills.
In Elwood, city and public safety officials believe they’ve hit upon an idea that could translate into tens of thousands of dollars in savings over the next five years.
The city will soon begin converting at least half the police cruisers in its fleet to run on propane. The project, officials said, will allow the Elwood Police Department to purchase fuel at a cost that will consistently remain $1 cheaper than the posted price at the location where it buys its regular gasoline.
“We won’t have to worry about adding to our gas budget with our savings,” Elwood Police Chief Jason Brizendine said. “It seems like you continually have to add to your gasoline budget.”
An Anderson-based company, True Alternative Fuel Systems, will outfit at least 10 cruisers with propane conversion kits by the end of the year, officials said. The company creates customized kits for use on several brands of vehicles, and the focus has been on potential clients who manage fleets of similar vehicles.
Its arrangement with Elwood includes a five-year contract for the city to purchase propane exclusively from True. In exchange, the company will install the kits and dispensing equipment at no charge.
“It really is a win-win for everyone, and we anticipate it will probably take about two years for us to recoup our investment on the equipment,” said Adam Goldstein, CEO of True Alternative Fuel Systems. “Then we have three years to make money on it.”
Fuel costs are a significant line item in the police department’s budget, Brizendine said. With the projected savings, he said, other priorities can be addressed.
“That money can be put toward equipment and other things our officers need,” he said.
In addition to the savings, Elwood officials noted that propane — a cleaner burning fuel than regular gasoline — offers similar environmental benefits as electric vehicles.
“Anything we can do to reduce emissions and burn cleaner fuel makes a lot of sense,” Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said. “At the end of the day, we’re not only being greener environmentally, but we’re being more fiscally responsible and saving money.”
Brizendine said his department plans to eventually convert up to 22 cruisers to propane, but because a limited number of vehicles can be taken out of service at a time, the conversions will be done at a rate of about two per week.
He said his research into the concept showed that adding propane tanks will allow each vehicle to travel between 200 and 250 additional miles on each fill-up. The vehicles’ standard fuel tanks will remain, meaning that once a supply of propane runs out, it can run on regular gasoline until the propane is replenished.
“We’ll have a separate tank which will be holding propane, and then (the kit) will automatically kick into the gasoline supply,” Brizendine said.
“Our goal is to consistently use the propane due to the cost savings,” he added.
Elwood is the first city in Madison County to convert its fleet to propane. Jones said he hopes the venture will serve as a pilot program for other nearby cities.
“Once the word gets out and they can notice that there is no change in the performance of the vehicles, I’m hopeful that other communities will jump on board,” he said.