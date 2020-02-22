Assistant Superintendent Dave Stashevsky, who has been with Daleville Community Schools for 18 years, helped with the operation of the Indiana Virtual School in its early months and is being held personally liable, along with the virtual schools and two other individuals, for repaying nearly $15,000.
But Stashevsky said the assessment by the State Board of Accounts is based on errors and inaccuracies in their methodologies and calculations.
“It’s a miscarriage of justice. My name should not be on that report,” he said. “For Pete’s sake, I am the one who went to them initially and said, ‘This is a problem. Look what I found.’ I was the one who found the misreporting of enrollment in the first place. If I was complicit, I would not have been the whistleblower.”
For instance, the SBOA report describes his role with IVS as “superintendent.” However, Stashevsky said, he worked in the evenings after working all day at Daleville coordinating IVS teachers and never was involved in financial matters.
“I was not superintendent. I was the chief educational officer,” he said.
That role ended shortly after it started because he wasn’t paid, Stashevsky said. In fact, he said, he had to file and settle a lawsuit against the school to receive payment.
Stashevsky said his inclusion in the SBOA report was irresponsible because the investigation was incomplete, investigators made no attempt to contact him and he was not included in exit interviews. The report claims he and others were sent certified letters, though their contents are unknown, and Stashevsky said he never received one.
“I am astounded that the State Board of Accounts never asked me about any of this stuff,” he said.
