PENDLETON – The State Board of Accounts filed a special compliance report for the period July 1, 2016, through Dec. 27, 2017, against the now-defunct Hancock, Madison Shelby Special Education Cooperative of which South Madison Community Schools was a member.
According to the report filed May 19, Treasurer Kaitlyn Veach made late filings for quarterly federal and local tax returns, resulting in late payment fees of $4,010 to the Internal Revenue Service and $2,229 to the Indiana Department of Revenue. In addition, payroll clerk Rebecca Webb was overpaid $736.
The IRS refunded the late fees and interest in September 2019 at Veach’s request, Veach reimbursed to the cooperative the penalties and late fees for the amount due to the Department of Revenue and Webb has refunded her overpayment, according to the report.
“By being a part of an educational cooperative, the school corporations that make up the cooperative may share professional services made available by the cooperative,” said South Madison Superintendent Joseph A. Buck.
After the closure in 2017 of the Hancock, Madison Shelby Special Education Cooperative, South Madison Schools joined the Hamilton Boone Madison Cooperative.
In a letter included with the report, state examiner Paul D. Joyce said the compliance guidelines tested involved only payroll and payroll taxes.
“Our tests were not designed to identify all instances of noncompliance; therefore, noncompliance may exist that is unidentified,” he said.
South Madison Business Manager Kenneth McCarty said he believes the payments were later because of personal issues involving Veach.
“I just think there were personal issues that got in the way. I certainly don’t think it was malice,” he said.
However, he said, Buck did due diligence by speaking with other superintendents of Madison County districts that belong to the Hamilton Boone Madison Cooperative in advance of joining.
“We certainly weren’t going to join something that would take us backwards,” he said.
Officials from Noblesville Community Schools are in charge of the co-op, McCarty said.
“We certainly have confidence that they’re monitoring this as needed,” he said.
