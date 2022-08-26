ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired in the vicinity of two schools on the city’s west side.
Chief Norman Rayford said Friday that at 12:52 p.m. there were reports of shots fired in the 2800 block of Brentwood Drive.
Rayford said no shots were fired at the Anderson Elementary School or COMPASS school located at the former Morgan-Fenner Elementary School.
He said police believe a white SUV was involved in the shooting and the investigation is continuing.
Rayford said Anderson Elementary, COMPASS and the Anderson Preparatory Academy were shut down and there is a police presence at all three schools.
Brad Meadows, director of district and community engagement for the Anderson Community Schools, said a message was sent to parents.
“Anderson Elementary School and COMPASS are in secure status,” he said in a statement. “This means the doors are locked and no one is permitted inside or outside of the building for the remainder of the day.
“All students and staff are safe,” Meadows said. “This is simply being done out of precaution due to the reported criminal activity in the area.”
He said both schools would be dismissed at their normal times.