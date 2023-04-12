ANDERSON — A young girl was reportedly dragged down the street as she boarded her school bus Friday morning.
A few minutes after 8 a.m., Anderson Police were called to the scene on Seminole Drive and Seminole Court, where they found Kah-Lise Brown, her mother and others involved.
Brown was examined at the scene; her injuries were minor, according to a press release from Anderson Police Department.
The accident occurred as Brown was boarding the bus.
The girl's mother, Grace Brown, told Fox 59 the door shut after her daughter took her first step onto the bus.
"The door started closing and she’s hopping until she gets swept under and drug the rest of the way," she said.
Grace Brown said she chased the bus during the incident, screaming for it to stop.
Anderson Police Department, Indiana State Police and Department of Child Services are conducting independent investigations, according to a press release from Anderson Community Schools.
According to the press release, ACS has been in close contact with the girl's mother, the bus driver and law enforcement agencies.
The investigation is ongoing. In the meantime, the bus driver is not permitted to drive for the district, according to ACS.