PENDLETON — This summer, parents signing their children up for classes at South Madison Community Schools Corp. found a new field in the district’s online registration form.
Administrators added an option for parents or guardians to list any preferred names for their child. It was a step prompted in part by a desire to quell any lingering questions about how South Madison schools would handle student requests for gender-related accommodations — including requests to be addressed by different pronouns.
District officials also believe the extra information will help them conform to a new state law that took effect in July. The law mandates parental notification when a student requests name or pronoun changes.
“It’s certainly nice when we’re provided guidance,” South Madison Superintendent Mark Hall said. “Giving the parents the ability to put the preferred name into PowerSchool (registration software), and then having a formal procedure if a student requests a name change are the two changes we’ve made.”
Earlier this year, a South Madison counselor was fired after she publicly criticized an apparent school policy that forbade teachers, in some situations, from disclosing to parents that a student had asked to be called by a different name.
House Bill 1608 was signed into law by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb in May. Its constitutionality is being challenged by a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of an Indianapolis teacher who claims the law infringes upon her First Amendment free speech rights.
A federal judge in late July declined to issue a preliminary injunction that would have put the law on hold.
Other superintendents in the area are welcoming the law, which they believe provides needed guidelines that can help teachers, guidance counselors and other staff eliminate ambiguities in gender support policies.
“I think it’s kind of an articulation of, if this happens, this is what we do,” said Kyle Barrentine, superintendent at Shenandoah School Corp.
“We want to be transparent and be supportive of our students and our families. It’s along the lines of articulating a process and making sure everyone understands what the process is.”
The law also forbids instruction on human sexuality in pre-K through third-grade classrooms. Officials in other local school districts said such instruction has been nonexistent, so no substantive changes to curriculum or other related materials has been necessary.
“While ACS has no curriculum in the lower grades which would involve this legislation, as a public school corporation, we will follow the rules outlined in Indiana House Bill 1608 and other legislation we are required to closely,” said Joe Cronk, superintendent at Anderson Community Schools.
Noting that certain terms describing the law — such as “instruction” and “human sexuality” — could be construed vaguely, administrators declined to speculate on how curriculum in lower grades might change if the law is successfully challenged.
“We follow the law,” said Melissa Brisco, superintendent at Alexandria-Monroe Community Schools. “We’re aware of the law, we understand what it says. But it hasn’t impacted what we’re teaching right now.”
Cronk, who said curriculum in his district’s lower grades is heavily focused on basic reading and writing proficiency, noted that ACS has dealt with a similar issue with its older students. Senate Bill 65, which became law in 2018, requires schools to seek written consent from parents before providing lessons on human sexuality.
“We have experience navigating this topic,” Cronk said, “and we will have the same level of focus and attention to detail to ensure the law is followed closely and parents and guardians are properly informed.”