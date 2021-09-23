ANDERSON — Beth Tharp’s commitment and passion for the local community shone brightly in accepting the Distinguished Citizen Award.
The Tuesday night dinner at the Paramount Theatre raised $38,000 for the local Boy Scouts of American organization. Tharp, the CEO and president of Community Hospital Anderson, was presented the award by the Crossroads of America Council.
“Beth (Tharp) is community in my mind,” said presenter Jay Ricker, a longtime member of the hospital’s board of directors.
“She is an excellent role model. Beth cares deeply about our community, and her actions show her commitment to Madison County.”
Ricker noted that Tharp serves on several local boards, including the United Way of Madison County, Madison County Health Partners, Madison County Community Foundation and the Corporation for Economic Development.
Tharp said the award was special to her because an uncle was involved with the Boy Scouts for more than a decade.
“I’m so humbled to be added to the list of (30) people who shared a passion for our city and county,” Tharp said. “I can’t accept the award for me alone; it’s because of the Community Hospital staff.”
The Distinguished Citizen Award had been given annually since 1991 — until the program was disrupted in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tharp said the hospital staff rose to the challenge of caring for the community during the pandemic.
“When the state asked us to run a vaccination clinic, the staff stepped up to provide 45,000 vaccinations,” she said. “COVID has changed everything except for our passion to care for our patients.”
Tharp asked those in attendance to work as a community to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.
“It’s the only way to fight this pandemic,” she said. “We can make a difference in Madison County. I’m optimistic about our future and believe we’re moving in the right direction.”
She also commented on the six people who received Great Expectation Awards.
“Our community will be in great hands with you here,” Tharp said.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said all of the honorees exceeded expectations.
“Community Hospital in general has been a great community partner,” he said. “Beth (Tharp) has proven herself time and time again.”
GREAT EXPECTATION AWARDS
To be considered for the award, candidates are required to live and work in Madison County, display significant involvement and leadership in the community and serve as a good role model.
• Mike Chandler leads the food and beverage team at Harrah’s Hoosier Park and has volunteered at Dove Harbor, delivered meals in the Park Place neighborhood and worked with the Anderson High School band and drama programs.
“This is awesome,” an emotional Chandler said. “This is a great place. Anderson and Madison County have been awesome to me.
“We need to get kids involved,” he said. “They’re part of the next generation of leaders in the community.”
• Mark Harville works at Merchants Bank of America and volunteers with the Corporation for Economic Development. He’s a graduate of the Madison County Leadership Academy.
“I’m proud to be here and honored to be recognized,” he said. “I look for opportunities to serve.”
• Louis Jackson III recently started Redefined Life, a non-profit organization to assist young people and families through a mentoring program.
The award was presented by his father, Louis Jackson Jr., who noted his son comes from a long line of pastors.
“He has a heart for young people, especially for young men,” Jackson’s father said.
Jackson III said that his parents taught him that people are the most important thing.
“I have started to see change in Madison County,” he said. “I want to help make Madison County the best county in Indiana.”
• Briana Vieke works as a patient manager for Octapharma and is a graduate of the leadership academy. She serves on the Paramount Heritage Foundation board and on the Community Hospital Anderson Community Chefs committee.
“I’m honored and humbled to receive this award,” she said. “I want to continue to live up to the great expectations and exceed those expectations.”
• Steve and Tricia Thompson were honored for their work in the community through their franchise real estate business, F.C. Tucker.
“We love to give back,” Tricia said.
