ANDERSON — John Pistole never became an Eagle Scout, but he learned some valuable lessons during his time as a scout that he still applies today.
Those recollections made the award he received Tuesday night all the more gratifying, he said.
Pistole, the president of Anderson University, was presented with the Distinguished Citizen Award at a dinner sponsored by the Crossroads of America Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
The ceremony at the Paramount Theatre Centre & Ballroom also featured the Great Expectation Awards, given this year to three people who “show significant involvement and leadership within their organization or community in Madison County before the age of 40.”
For Pistole, the evening held special significance because of the many memories from his scouting days that still resonate with him in his day-to-day leadership roles.
“There are opportunities that young people have, with scouts being one of the great examples, of how you can learn different skills — whether it’s leadership, whether it’s planning, whether it’s teamwork or coordination — things you can learn (in) other places, but with the structure and encouragement from the scout leaders. I found it to be a very positive experience in my life and have carried some of those lessons forward.”
Speakers and presenters throughout the evening emphasized scouting ideals and how those qualities, when nurtured over time, produce leaders dedicated to improving the lives of those around them and their communities as a whole.
“It is fun to watch children grow up to be distinguished citizens in the community,” said Eric Scott, the owner of Open Gate Design & Décor in Anderson. “I never want us to underestimate our impact on others. We never know what the power of the little things can do.”
Scott was one of three business people honored with a Great Expectation Award.
Another winner of the award, Jessica Warnke of Carter Express, said Madison County has many people who champion causes that help improve the lives of others.
“This community makes it easy to give back,” Warnke said. “The true heroes are all the leaders of these various organizations that are making a difference in people’s lives.”
Organizers said that, through sponsorships and other giving, the dinner raised nearly $31,000 to support the Crossroads of America Council and other scouting groups in Madison County.
The evening’s third Great Expectation winner, Elwood firefighter Clayton Whitson, said he hopes he and the other honorees see the awards as incentive to get even more involved in serving their communities.
“I think we’re on the cusp of something very special here in Madison County,” said Whitson, a former member of the Madison County Council. “If something like this can continue to motivate people to get involved to better their community, then that’s great.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.