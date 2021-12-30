ANDERSON — The search for affordable housing in Anderson continued throughout 2021. Some were met with generosity, while others were met with inadequate living conditions.
Bingham Square received an abundance of complaints regarding maintenance issues that went unresolved.
In 2020, the Anderson Redevelopment Commission approved a $935,000 bond to renovate the apartments. The funds came from revenues generated by the city’s Tax Increment Financing district. The city is not obligated to repay the bond issue, as it will be funded by the increased assessed valuation of Bingham Square.
Renovations were set to be done in June 2021. However, most projects had not yet been completed by then.
The property owner said that COVID-19, difficulty obtaining materials and difficulty scheduling workers is the reason why they are not completed.
In August 2021, residents were living in apartments with mold problems and leaks.
After inspections were conducted by the Anderson Housing Authority, it was determined that 11 of the units needed immediate attention. Ten other units also failed their inspections.
Shortly after, the owner of Bingham Square announced that they would no longer accept Section 8 vouchers. All 21 of the residents whose apartments failed inspections were required to move out by Nov. 30, as they all were on Section 8 vouchers.
ARC has attempted to conduct inspections on all 129 apartments, but the owner has continued to deny them access.
In December, AHA was able to relocate 17 of the 21 families who were kicked out of Bingham Square.
Habitat for Humanity has worked to provide housing for those in need.
The city of Anderson donated a property to Habitat for Humanity to build a new home.
Volunteers with Habitat’s Women Build program helped build homes for people in need.
Most recently, an Anderson woman who purchased a home through Habitat for Humanity 20 years ago, finally paid off her mortgage.
