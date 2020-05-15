MAYSVILLE, Colo. – The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office in Salida, Colorado, reported Friday that a personal item possibly belonging to missing Alexandria native Suzanne Moorman Morphew was found in an area just west of County Road 225 and Highway 50 outside Maysville.
The sheriff’s office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were expected to launch a comprehensive search of the area for Morphew, who moved with her husband and two children a year or two ago from Arcadia to the mountainous area of Colorado.
Morphew, 49, reportedly went on a bike ride Sunday near the mountain town and never returned.
Officials from the Colorado Bureau of investigation, who are charged with media relations in the case which has made national news, did not return calls seeking comment.
Family spokesman Trevor Noel, Morphew, who pleaded Thursday on “Dateline” for his aunt’s safe return, was out on the search and was not able to return calls for comment.
Morphew is the daughter of Gene Moorman, former owner of the popular Gene's Root Beer drive-in restaurant on Scatterfield Road in Anderson.
Posts seeking information on Morphew’s whereabouts have circulated on social media for the past several days.
According to a statement released by the sheriff’s department Thursday, dozens of tips have been received.
According to several news sources, including The Denver Post, a reward has been doubled to $200,000 for the safe return of Morphew. According to reports, an unidentified family friend matched a $100,000 reward already offered by Morphew’s husband.
“Police and family are seeking any information that leads to her safe return, no questions asked, and offer a $200,000 reward,” according to a missing person’s bulletin.
An initial search took place Sunday by the Chaffee County Search and Rescue team, along with a canine team from the Department of Corrections. More than 100 people and eight different tracking and scent dogs have aided in the search for Morphew since her disappearance was reported to the Chafee County Sheriff’s Department late Sunday afternoon.
“Numerous drones have been used for countless hours to assist in the search,” the sheriff’s office reported in a prepared statement released earlier this week. “Members from Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the South Ark Swiftwater Rescue Teams have searched area watersheds and reach Air Ambulance flew search missions as well.”
