ANDERSON — Along with the limited daylight and colder weather, this time of year is when we tend to see spikes in major depression recurrent with seasonal patterns, commonly known as seasonal depression.
While these patterns can occur in some people during the spring and summer months, it is most common during winter and fall.
“Most people will recognize it as someone being really sad or down for, more often than not, at least two weeks,” said Kimble Richardson, a licensed mental health counselor with Community Health Network.
A change in sleeping habits or diet is also an indicator of depression. That could mean sleeping or eating too much or too little. Lack of concentration and thoughts of suicide are also symptoms of seasonal depression.
“For people who have this seasonal pattern, it’s a pattern, so it has to have at least two or three episodes,” Richardson said. “You can’t really diagnose it for two or three years.”
Richardson suggests keeping track of your symptoms and when they occur to see if they form a pattern.
Seasonal depression can be treated like other forms of depression.
“You look at the symptoms and you figure out the severity and you probably want to have the person checked out by either a psychiatrist or their family doctor in case medications are necessary,” Richardson said.
Another option for treatment is light therapy. The lights used in this therapy are meant to mimic outside light, such as the sun on a bright spring day, according to Richardson.
Today, there are a lot of stigmas surrounding depression.
“Depression is an illness, it’s a medical illness and psychological illness and it deserves as much attention as any other physical illness that someone may have,” Richardson said.
If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide, there are many outlets where one can seek help.
Community Health Network offers a 24-hour crisis help line where people can call if they need to talk with a crisis counselor. The number for the crisis line is 317-621-5700.
Additionally, Be Well Indiana offers a 24-hour crisis help line. To connect with a crisis counselor, dial 211 and select the option to speak with a crisis counselor.
