ANDERSON — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana is among 11 food banks that will share $2 million in funding from the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, the agency announced this week.
According to a news release from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the ISDA, that figure is double the funding amount from last year.
Second Harvest is slated to receive $157,400 in funding for fiscal year 2024, which also doubles what the organization received from the state last year.
“It’s been a long time coming, that they have recognized that we needed more funding,” said Bekah Clawson, president and CEO of Second Harvest. “This is a huge blessing. We are seeing a lot more need, and it’s need recently coming with folks who are the working hungry.”
“Providing for Hoosiers who are food insecure across our state is a priority,” said Crouch, who also serves as Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “I am proud that the general assembly recognized this by appropriating additional state funding towards our Indiana food banks.”
According to Feeding Indiana’s Hungry (FIH), nearly 1 in 6 Americans received food assistance from the charitable sector last year.
Indiana has 11 food banks which feed into pantries and soup kitchens across the state. Each food bank received part of the $2 million in funding, which will help provide assistance for community food pantries, kitchens, churches and other entities.
According to FIH, Indiana’s food banks and food pantries are serving more Hoosier neighbors now than during the pandemic because of inflation and its lingering economic impact.
“Our member food banks are serving record numbers of Hoosier families as relief programs that help families makes ends meet have tapered off or ended,” said Emily Bryant, executive director of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry. “Too many in our communities continue to make difficult choices between paying bills and buying groceries. For any Hoosier to be unsure from where their next meal will come is unacceptable.”
ISDA Director Don Lamb said he’s hopeful the increased funding will make a significant difference in supporting the state’s food banks.
“Organizations like Indiana food banks are what makes growing food so rewarding,” Lamb said. “They have the necessary resources and skills to distribute large amounts of food and help community members in need. We are so thankful for the work they do for their communities across the state in helping food insecure Hoosiers.”
The funding was provided by the Indiana Legislature as part of its biennial budget. The distribution amounts were determined using the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TFAP) fair share percentages for Indiana, which captures poverty and unemployment levels in each county.