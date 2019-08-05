ANDERSON — Second Harvest Food Bank is focusing on more than just food as it rolls out its Big Ideas program to two schools this fall.
The program coming to Edgewood Elementary and Anderson Intermediate schools offers kids a chance to meet with leaders in careers that young people might some day call their own.
Tim Kean, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana, describes it as a modern take on the traditional career day.
“Ideally, the stage is set with upbeat music playing, greeters at the check-in table, a few community resources at tables to talk with the families such as a health care provider, a financial institution, the library or other ready-to- engage providers,” Kean said. “The opportunity to engage kids and their families with a couple of career-focused interactions each month can be the seeds that plant a career desire in a child’s mind.”
Originally called the Second Harvest School Initiative, Big Ideas is in its fourth year with 35 schools across eight east-central Indiana counties.
Along with the opportunity to meet with and learn from industry and tradespeople, the program will also connect children and their parents to local partner organizations that can help with food insecurity, education and teaching material and health care providers.
“The Big Idea is designed for kids to dream big about their future stories, for families to encounter resources and relationship with a welcoming school staff that are partners with them to help foster big dreams,” Kean said. “Our role is to shorten the line of need by providing kids the opportunity to become self-sustaining adults as they grow.”
Jackson Eflin, marketing coordinator, said the events at the two Madison County schools are set to be monthly, and Second Harvest is hoping a couple of local organizations will take the event under its wing and partner to help set up, organize and run the events.
“Especially if it’s a community group, church, Rotary … anything like that who we can rely on to help the schools to get these events to run smoothly,” Eflin said.
Along with helping to run the event, Second Harvest is also looking for workers in nearly any field to offer their time to meet with kids and tell them about their jobs.
For Kean, there’s no greater way to spend time than helping a kid see their “big deal” dreams are possible.
“All this can help a child to consider what they find interesting as a possible career and discover the training path to get there. It could be a post-secondary degree, an employment certification or an apprenticeship,” he said.
Any individual or organization interested in volunteering for the Big Ideas events at either school can contact Sunni Matters at 765-628-8698. Because they will be working with children, volunteers will be required to pass a background check.
Started in 1983, Second Harvest Food Bank was created to help alleviate food insecurity in east central Indiana. Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana services eight counties including Madison County.
It also provides food to over 115 pantries in these counties and service over 70,000 people each year through partner agencies, community tailgates, school pantry programs and Forward S.T.E.P.S (Support Transforming Empowerment Pathways to Sustainability). The food bank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger relief agency.
To volunteer
Any individual or organization interested in volunteering for Second Harvest Food Bank’s Big Ideas events at Edgewood Elementary School or Anderson Intermediate School can contact Sunni Matters at 765-628-8698.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.