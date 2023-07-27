ANDERSON — A second suspect in the June 27 death of Timothy Kates has been taken into custody.
U.S. Marshals office found Demarcus S. Davis, 30, Wednesday in Mississippi. He will be transported to Madison County.
On July 16, following a traffic stop, Muncie police took another suspect, Roger Rodriguez Jr., 38, into custody. Rodriquez was arrested on unrelated warrants and is charged with murder and armed robbery.
Rodriguez and Davis face possible additional charges as investigators work to file a probable cause affidavit with the Madison County Prosecutor’s office.
Kates, 41, was found dead inside a residence in the 1000 block of West 13th Street in Anderson after police responded to a report of a deceased man.
The Criminal Investigations Division collected evidence and spoke to several witnesses at the scene.
Shortly after the death of Kates, police started to search for Rodriguez.