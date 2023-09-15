ANDERSON — A national seed company wants to locate in Anderson, according to the developer of a proposed $30 million facility.
The Anderson City Council Thursday set a hearing date of Oct. 12 to consider a six-year tax abatement for Scannel Properties.
The Anderson Plan Commission last month approved the rezoning and preliminary plat of 56 acres in the 1900 block of East 60th Street.
Scannell Properties plans to build a 300,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center, investing $30 million in Anderson. It would include a climate-controlled space of 100,000 square feet.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said Scannell Properties has purchased 30 acres of the site from William and Cindy Mort.
Winkler said the company is expected to break ground on the development next week.
“This is a good project to start with,” he said of the development.
Justin Olashuk with Scannell Properties said the process to develop the site began in May, and the facility is expected to be completed next June.
“They targeted Anderson as the location,” he said. “The company didn’t want any other location considered.”
Scannell Properties has signed a 10-year-lease with the still-unnamed company with two five-year options.
“They want Anderson for a regional hub,” Olashuk said. “They are relocating another facility from the Indianapolis area.”
He said the company stores seeds for delivery to local farmers.
At least 41 jobs are expected to provide $1.9 million in annual salaries, with an average wage of $22 per hour, or $45,000 per year, plus benefits.
Olashuk said during peak times of the year the company could employ up to 70 people.
The city is offering a 65% tax abatement for six years.
The company is expected to pay $3.6 million in taxes over the next decade. The tax abatement will save Scannell an estimated $2.2 million over six years.
The facility would include 28 loading docks on the west side of the building with parking for 25 semi-trailers. It would generate as many as 125 semi-truck trips daily during busy months and about half that number during the down season.