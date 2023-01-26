ANDERSON — The Appropriations Committee of the Indiana state Senate has unanimously approved legislation that could provide funding to the Anderson Scholar House.
The legislation by Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, could provide up to $2 million to the Anderson Scholar House program, which is operated by JobSource for the next two years.
An amendment to move funding for the bill from the Indiana Department of Education to the Indiana Commission on Higher Education was approved. The bill will be considered in preparing the state’s two-year budget,
Committee Chairman Ryan Mishler said he was approached by Doug Eckerty, executive director of JobSource, about the Anderson program.
“What attracted my attention was how much has been accomplished with limited funds,” he said.
Gaskill said the Madison County program has moved forward with lightning speed.
“It helps young mothers that were victims of domestic violence and homelessness,” he said. “The program provides a safe place to live and child care while they pursue a secondary education.
“It is giving them hope and turns them into taxpayers,” Gaskill said. “It also benefits the children.”
Eckerty said the Madison County program is based on a model used for 25 years in Louisville, Kentucky, that has five separate campuses and serves 378 clients.
“They all go to college, and the Louisville program has a 90% graduation rate,” he said. “Their clients were homeless and experienced abuse and trauma. We are seeing the same things in Anderson.”
Currently, Anderson Scholar House has four woman living in apartments purchased from Anderson University. Eckerty said the 12 units will be filled by the summer.
When asked about $250,000 for debt reduction in the proposal, Eckerty said the funds would be used to pay for the 12 AU apartments.
“By paying off the debt, that will give us $3,500 per month to pay for the program forever,” he said.
Brianna Price with JobSource said the funds will be used to pay for staff to mentor the woman, cover housing costs and to conduct workshops, which will include personal finance.
Republican Sen. Chris Garten of Southern Indiana said it was a great program and because it was aimed at at-risk women, it “blew me away.”