ANDERSON — The naming of a portion of Ind. 37 to honor slain Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz has been approved by an Indiana Senate committee.
The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Transportation voted unanimously Tuesday to name a one-mile portion of Ind. 37 for him.
Shahnavaz was killed July 31, 2022, after a traffic stop in Elwood. Anderson resident Carl Roy Webb Boards II has been charged with murder, and the state is seeking the death penalty.
The resolution was authored by Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, and will be sponsored in the Indiana House by Rep. Elizabeth Rowray.
The Shahnavaz family, Elwood Mayor Todd Jones and Police Chief Jason Brizendine attended the committee hearing.
Gaskill said Shahnavaz dedicated his life to public service for the state and country.
“That public service should be celebrated for years to come,” he said. “The hope is that people driving on the road will continue to remember Noah.”
Gaskill said we’re living in different times where it seems like our police officers are having to become more like the Army to defend us from ourselves.
“I hope people will remember our freedom is not free at all.”
Matt Shahnavaz said all the facts of his son’s life support the naming of the highway in his memory.
He said while driving in Indianapolis with Noah to pick up a car, there was a female motorist stranded on Shadeland Avenue.
“I make excuses not to stop because we were running late,” Shahnavaz said. “Noah made a U-turn, and we helped that woman.
“He was focused on helping others,” he said. “Noah had a calling of serving others and never strayed from it.”
In a statement sent to The Herald Bulletin, Shahnavaz said the family’s mission is to ensure that Noah will always be remembered.
“It is our hope this recognition raises awareness of Noah’s life of selfless service and inspires others to pick up the mantle and work tirelessly to make our community, state, and nation better,” he wrote.
“By moving forward, doing hard things, and always striving to make the world a better place, we can all honor and remember Noah.”
The resolution asks the Indiana Department of Transportation to name a section of Ind. 13 as the Officer Noah Jacob Shahnavaz Memorial Mile.
It would extend from 1795 S. Anderson St. and end one mile to the south on Ind. 13/Ind. 37 and West County Road 1000 North.
Shahnavaz, 24, was born in Indianapolis, graduated from Fishers High School and served in the Army as a member of the military police.
He joined the Elwood Police Department and graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April 2022.