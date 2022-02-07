ALEXANDRIA — The clack clacking of weighted drumsticks emanated down the hallway from an exercise class in the Alexandria YMCA to the room where Penny Stevens explained to a small group of visitors what Essential Senior Connections has to offer.
“We want to be kind of a concierge service,” she said.
The YMCA, Essential Senior Connections, Alexandria Community Center and Alexandria Community Schools officially threw open their doors Jan. 31 on their collaboration at the former Alexandria Elementary School, now known as The Hub. The migrant Head Start program also will operate out of The Hub from June to October.
Among the services Essential Senior Services now will offer to Alexandria residents are recreation, such as bingo and movies on Fridays at the Alex Theatre, a meal program in cooperation with Lifestream for people older than 60 and Senior Tech Talk classes.
Though Essential Senior Services is known primarily for its long-term care and rehabilitation facilities, Stevens — who also serves on the Alexandria schools’ board — said the company’s mission is branching out to help seniors age in place, a national strategy for dealing with an aging baby boom population. Services provided through The Hub will go a long way toward making that mission a reality, she said.
“Seniors want to be in their homes, and they want to stay in their homes as long as they can.”
The Hub is the school district’s answer for reuse of the building after students were moved to the central campus that also includes the intermediate, middle and high schools.
Initially, district officials were going to sell the old building at 800 N. Central Ave. but decided to move its headquarters there when they learned state law might require the building to be sold for as little as $1 to a charter school. Instead, the headquarters on Washington Street was sold, and administrators moved into the former elementary school.
But Alexandria Superintendent Melissa Brisco said there was so much space, it didn’t make sense for only the administration to use a small part of the building. Wanting to be a good steward of the district’s resources, she assembled a group of representatives from organizations serving residents from the cradle to the grave.
“It’s a way for (residents) to get information in one place and a way to get connected in more than one way.”
Brisco said she already was excited to overhear a man in town ask his wife whether she wanted to go to The Hub that evening.
“That’s exciting, because that means the word is getting out.”
Today, the entire building, with the exception of one former classroom, is occupied.
Brisco and Rachel Young, director of Alexandria Community Center, said as alumni of the former elementary school, they are happy to see the building put to continued use. Brisco’s mother also was a longtime teacher at the school.
Though the community center has its own facility on the south end of town, Young said having access to The Hub the center to expand its programs.
“We don’t really have the space like this place has to offer.”
