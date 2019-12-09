ANDERSON — Many preteen boys spend their free time engaged in video games, playing sports or hanging out with their friends.
Malaki Huffer, a seventh grader at Daleville Junior/Senior High School, crochets colorful hats, scarves and ear warmers. This month, he’s giving away his creations to homeless men and women with the aim of “giving them some hope, and letting them know that there are people that care.”
Huffer, 12, took up crocheting about two years ago when his grandmother taught him the basics. He’s knit more than 30 hats since then. When he’s not studying, his mother, Angie, says, he has yarn and a crocheting hook in his hands.
“He’s always been crafty, but my mom makes a lot of nice things, and he just really wanted to be able to do that, too,” Angie said. “He wanted to make Christmas presents for people, so that’s how it really started with him.”
After school, Malaki frequently hangs out at his mother’s salon in downtown Anderson. One day a customer noticed him working on a hat and mentioned an idea.
“We were talking about it, and she said, ‘That would be something nice for the homeless,’” Angie recalled. “He just took it and ran with it and really wanted to do it.”
Malaki says he can make an ear warmer in about 30 minutes; a hat requires the better part of a day. He takes his tools with him and works on them during the bus ride to and from school, as well as during the occasional study hall or during his lunch break.
“When I first started crocheting, I was doing scarves, I think,” Malaki said, “and then for the hats for the homeless, I’m doing hats and ear warmers.”
Angie says her son’s business sense helps propel his ideas for helping others into action.
“Since he started school, really, he’s had an entrepreneur mindset, much like myself. He always comes up with new inventions or he’ll make something and take it to school and sell it to everybody – until the secret’s out how to do it, and then he starts something different.”
In the new year, Malaki is considering a similar giveaway for veterans, and he also hopes to speak with officials at Community Hospital Anderson and Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital about possibly providing crocheted bonnets for newborns, especially those in the neo-natal intensive care unit.
His teachers and fellow students have taken notice of his hobby, and several of them hope the message behind his efforts strikes a chord during the holiday season.
“I hope that other kids do take notice and that they can realize that things like that, thinking of others, can make such a difference in others’ lives,” said principal Eric Douglas. “People struggle for various reasons, and if more people like us can kind of have his mindset, that would make the whole world go around a little better.”
