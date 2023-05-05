PENDLETON — A little before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, emergency personnel from Madison County were dispatched to an accident near State Road 38 and County Road 50 West.
Passersby could see personnel from the Madison County Emergency Management and Homeland Security agencies blocking the scene near Indiana 38.
The accident involved at least two cars; one could be seen on its side at the bottom of a nearby hill; the other apparently came to rest on the opposite side of the road in a nearby field.
Emergency personnel could be seen investigating the car next to the hill. The car's roof appeared to be destroyed, but no one could be seen in the car.
Other personnel could be seen assisting what appeared to be a man in a neck brace near the car on the other side of the road.
Another victim appeared to be in an ambulance until they were transported by a helicopter.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.