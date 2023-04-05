ANDERSON — Local officials were on high alert after a tornado watch had been issued Wednesday morning.
Tom Ecker, public information officer for the local Emergency Management Agency said they were keeping a close eye on the storm.
Wednesday's weather came after a wind storm that left downed powerlines and other damage in its wake. Ecker said powerlines were still being installed as of Wednesday morning.
Ecker said severe weather is normal for spring, calling March to April the 'peak season.'
The tornado watch was lifted at about 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Severe weather seems to be isolated to Wednesday. The forecast show highs from 54 degrees Thursday to 77 on Tuesday April 11, with conditions ranging from partly sunny to sunny, according to the NWS.