ANDERSON — Brandon Wilson was horrified to see a large dart hanging out of each side of a squirrel at Shadyside Memorial Park.
“Someone is out here intentionally harming animals,” he said.
Wilson and his friend William Sparks were walking on the park’s trails when they discovered the animal acting normally near some trees just north of Bobber’s Cafe on Wednesday evening. Grabbing his phone, Wilson videotaped the squirrel.
“I took the video to send it to my friends at the firehouse,” Wilson said. “It’s hard to miss something that big in his head with a big barb on the end.”
The men said a woman walking her dog saw them making the video and told them the squirrel has been running around the park for the last couple of days with the dart in his head.
“You know it’s suffering,” Wilson said. “It’s about a 6-inch dart – you can’t pull it out.”
The week earlier, Wilson said he saw a similar orange object in the chest of a duck lying curled up near a fork in the trail’s path. He didn’t get close to the duck, but after discovering the squirrel he is sure now it is the same kind of dart.
“There is someone out here hurting these animals,” he said.
Sparks said he would have walked right past the squirrel if Wilson had not pointed out the animal.
“I guess I have tunnel vision,” he said. “It was sitting there eating while he was filming and it didn’t even act like it had a dart in his head. I thought it was a toy at first, but he said it was a dart. It’s pretty long.”
The men had talked to Stacie Cowgill, the owner and operator of Bobber’s Cafe, who said someone had brought one of the orange darts they found on the trails last weekend. They asked her what they should do with the dart and she said throw it away.
Cowgill said she did not report the incident to the authorities because in the past, if something happened after hours or over the weekend, no one would come out.
Kris Ockomon, senior humane officer for the Anderson Police Department, said they have made a number of changes to the animal control department and it is imperative to report issues like the one at the park.
He said a review of records shows his department has not been dispatched to the park this year. Ockomon said now that the situation has been brought to their attention, they are searching for both the injured squirrel and the person responsible for the injuries.
“It just makes me sick,” Ockomon said after he watched the video of the squirrel.
He said he is working with the Madison County Central Dispatch Center to better communicate their procedures and steps that should be taken after hours and on the weekends.
Ockomon said he has returned several times to the park in an attempt to find the squirrel or any other injured animals.
Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters said trail patrols at the park have also been increased.
“It’s a very inhumane act by whoever did it,” he said. “It’s clearly animal cruelty. Those squirrels at Shadyside park are nearly domesticated squirrels.
“For someone to take total advantage of those squirrels’ innocence and trust with human beings is absolutely absurd.”
Watters said the dart in the squirrel’s head can be deployed by various methods including high-powered weapons.
“I can’t believe someone would even do that,” he said.
Watters said calls like the injured squirrel should always be reported to animal control and if someone is not satisfied with how the situation was handled they can contact him.
“If we aren’t alerted, we can’t fix it,” he said. “If you see something, say something.”
Anyone with information about the squirrel or the darts should contact Ockomon at 765-648-6775.
