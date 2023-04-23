ANDERSON – There is an invasion taking place at Mounds State Park as a result of invasive plant species.
Volunteers gathered Saturday on Earth Day at Mounds State Park to remove Garlic Mustard and Japanese Honeysuckle from the park.
Kelley Morgan, the interpretative naturalist, said the volunteers will collect between 400 and 1,000 pounds of invasive plants that will be disposed of by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
“The volunteers will make a big impact,” she said. “We will send a report to Gov. (Eric) Holcomb as part of our conservation effort.”
Morgan said the removal will not just be for Garlic Mustard but other invasive species as well.
“This will allow wild flowers that grow here have more light and more space to grow,” she said. “Unfortunately we do have a lot of the invasive species here and it is a problem. We do have a lot of Japanese Honeysuckle, Garlic Mustard, Burning Bush and Autumn Olive.”
Morgan said the spread of the invasive species is caused by animals eating berries and depositing them at a later time.
“The more the merrier,” she said of the number of volunteers. “Our staff works all the time to remove the invasive species.”
Morgan said some of the regular volunteers were working in the more sensitive areas where there are larger concentrations of wild flowers.
“They have been trained,” she said. “The other volunteers will be working in areas that are more accessible.”
Morgan said the removal of the invasive species is an annual event and this is a perfect time because the Garlic Mustard is getting ready to seed.
“We have a 16-acre biologically sensitive area,” she said. “We have plants and animals that grow there that don't exist in other areas of Indiana.”
Morgan said the area is put on a rotation for a controlled burn to remove the invasive species from that area.
Morgan Thalman, 14, a student at Frankton, was volunteering because she likes nature.
“This is my first time,” she said with a church group Seniors In Action.
Megan Parker, also a student at Frankton, was also doing the removal for the first time.
“I'm part of the group and like nature,” she said. “I'm pretty good at weeding.
“It's really beautiful,” Parker said of the park.
Chet Christner is from Las Vegas and was staying at the campground for his job as an announcer with Flo Racing.
“I work for USAC,” he said. “I'm camping here and with Earth Day and the volunteer program I decided why not.”
Christner said he stays at a lot of state parks as he travels and tries to volunteer on a regular basis.
“The racing got rained out, so I'm here collecting Garlic Mustard,” he said.
Tanner Baughn, 14, Muncie, was here with the Pickle's group that meets at Mounds every Wednesday.
“We go on hikes, study birds, trees and shrubs,” he said. “This is the first time with a group this big. We've done it before.”
Baughn said they were aware what the invasive species are from Morgan.
Groups were competing for a DNR season pass, two-night campground pass and hiking badges.