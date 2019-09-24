ANDERSON — Friends, family members and associates with a ministry she started in her garage 35 years ago remembered Jeannie Shaw on Tuesday as a gracious, kindhearted person who built a legacy of giving to others.
Shaw, 81, died Monday after a long illness. She started Operation Love Ministries by asking family members, friends and neighbors to donate canned goods she could hand out from her garage. The effort gradually developed into an organization offering services from food pantries to financial counseling, emergency assistance and other necessities.
“Jeannie ultimately had a love for people that stemmed from the love she had experienced through her relationship with God, and I think she wanted that to be reflected in all that she was doing,” said Andrea Baker, the executive director of Operation Love. “For her, that meant loving people in tangible ways.”
Her nephew, Sean Baltz, considered Shaw “like a second mother,” and said whether in public or among family members, her personality remained the same.
“She was one of the most giving people I’ve ever met,” Baltz said. “She was just a very thoughtful person. Even though I was not blood to her, she treated me like a son, and we just had a wonderful relationship.”
Shaw’s passion for helping others is an important legacy that helped pave the way for countless volunteers to give back, according to Operation Love board member Rob Spaulding.
“At the time it was almost a pioneering legacy,” said Spaulding, the executive director of the Christian Center. “She was able to lay the foundation for something that’s served thousands of people.”
Shaw’s relationships, Baker said, informed many elements of the vision she had for Operation Love — a vision that the ministry’s volunteers, staff and board members intend to carry forward in meaningful ways.
“I think as long as we are doing everything in love and everybody here continues to have a heart for other people, that she would be proud of however that looks,” Baker said. “What’s important is that we’re not just another distribution agency. It’s about relationships here, and that’s what Jeannie would have wanted us to focus on.”
