ALEXANDRIA — 4-H’ers gathered on Tuesday to compete in sheep and rabbit shows at the Madison County 4-H Fair.
Charlotte and Brianna Lane were two of the contenders waiting to enter the sheep show ring minutes after 9 a.m. Charlotte has been a member of 4-H for six years, while Brianna is in her ninth year.
During their time with the organization, they have taken on a handful of projects. Charlotte shows llamas, alpacas and sheep in the livestock categories. Brianna said she had taken on a total of six projects this year, some of those including showing horses and goats.
“For me, it’s about the memories I make while I’m here,” Brianna said of her busy list of activities.
Market lambs, registered ewes and commercial ewes competed. Judging was based on various characteristics and could change depending on breed, but some factors include degree of muscling and how easily the sheep is handled.
Awards and honors for both individual breeds and overall categories were given out during the show.
Hopeful contestants were able to bring rabbits from various fur and meat classes for judgment. Among the eligible classes were colored fur, satin fur, roaster class and stewer class. Rabbits were then judged based on the features and traits laid out in the American Rabbit Breeders Association’s Standard of Perfection. This standard looks for characteristics in rabbits like firm flesh, tight coats and spine covering.
Prior to the rabbit show, select children were honored in the Rabbit Ambassador Contest. This contest tested children’s knowledge of rabbit breeds, management, showing and other criteria. One winner is chosen from each of the five groups based on grade level: Novice, Junior, Intermediate, Senior and Master.
One of the children who received a medallion for her knowledge was Kadee McClurg, a second year 4-Her. For her, the hard work 4-H requires is enjoyable.
“I like doing the projects,” she said.
Also among those showing rabbits was Eva Bott, who will start her last year of 4-H in the year to come. She and her brother were the first of her immediate family to be involved in 4-H.
While this year she only showed her two rabbits, she plans to get involved in more projects for her last year. She expressed how valuable her experience in 4-H has been.
“It’s just a really good way to learn and grow,” Bott said of the program. “I just think it’s really fun and I have a great time here.”
At the end of the show, two rabbits from each breed group were selected to be honored as “Best of Breed” or Champion and “Best Opposite Sex” or Reserve Champion. Other ribbons were awarded as well.