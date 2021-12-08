ELWOOD — The Elwood Common Council has unanimously given the long-awaited thumbs up to newly established animal adoption fees for the city’s shelter.
“This was my pleasure. This should have been done when the shelter was opened,” said Councilwoman Linda Moore, who served on the committee that set the fee structure, Also serving on that committee was Councilman Todd Buckmaster.
Fees will range from $50 for dogs older than 8 adopted by seniors older than 65 to $100 for dogs younger than 6 months adopted by anyone.
Fees for cats will range from $15 for felines 6 months to 10 years and $35 for kittens younger then 6 months. No special rates are set for senior humans, but cats older than 10 years can be adopted for free.
A nonrefundable hold fee of $50 will be required for a puppy, pending approval of the adopter once the shelter determines he or she qualifies under its policy.
Though the possibility of higher fees for specialty or in-demand breeds was considered, Moore said that would have run afoul of state law and expectations set by the State Board of Accounts. She said such a fee structure would be allowed at a private or nonprofit shelter but is unheard of at city-run shelters.
The experimental fees are intended to raise money for the day-to-day and medical care of animals in the shelter, 5111 N. 14th St. They were put in place to prevent a controversial ordinance that was introduced a couple of months ago that would have allowed euthanizing animals kept in the shelter longer than 6 weeks or whose medical costs exceeded $1,000.
