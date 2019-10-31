ANDERSON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information about an accident that resulted in a driver running off the road into a ditch.
Sheriff Scott Mellinger said deputies responded to an accident with injury around 5:15 a.m. in the 3600 block of County Road South 200 East on Thursday.
Mileke Jamall Austin, 24, of Anderson was driving a blue 2018 Chevrolet Malibu northbound on South 200 East when he said he was hit by a southbound vehicle. Austin lost control of his vehicle and ran off the west side of the road in what was described as a “minor accident.”
Mellinger said Austin was wearing his seatbelt and the airbag in the vehicle deployed when the vehicle went off the road.
Austin told deputies the second vehicle was an SUV and possibly a Honda, but the driver did not stop to render aid.
Deputies were unable to locate a second vehicle and the only damage to Austin’s vehicle appears to have been caused by the vehicle leaving the roadway.
Austin was taken by ambulance to St. Vincent Anderson for treatment for head pain. Deputies said Austin was awake and talking at the scene following the accident.
