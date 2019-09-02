Sheriff seeks help locating bicycle accident suspect, car

FORTVILLE — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is seeking public assistance to find a white male suspect driving a 2001-2003 silver Hyundai Elantra believed to have been involved in an accident with a juvenile bicyclist on Indiana 13.
In a prepared statement, sheriff’s department officials reported deputies were dispatched at 3:22 p.m. Aug. 18 to the scene about 1.5 miles south of Indiana 69 where a driver fled after striking the bicyclist. Witnesses reported the Elantra was northbound on Indiana 13 and had driven through Fortville.
The juvenile was seriously injured.
The crash scene is near several Madison County communities into which the driver of the Elantra could have disappeared, including Anderson, Pendleton and Ingalls.
The Elantra is believed to have damage to the front passenger side, according to the sheriff’s statement. The headlight was broken, and the fender and hood also might have been damaged, according to the statement.
Anyone with information about the suspect, the car or the crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, 765-649-8310, or Captain Rob Oleksy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, 765-642-0221.
