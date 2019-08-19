PENDLETON — Sheriff's deputies are seeking information about a hit-and-run accident that sent a 16-year-old bicyclist to the hospital.
The Madison County Sheriff's Department is investigating a hit-and-skip accident where the teen was struck by a silver or gray passenger car around 3:22 p.m. Sunday.
The bicyclist was hit while on Indiana 13 between Fall Creek Drive and County Road 900 South.
Deputies said the suspect’s vehicle was northbound on Ind. 13 when it struck one of two bicyclists traveling northbound. The driver continued northbound on Ind. 13 after the crash.
Authorities believe the vehicle has front-end damage, including a broken passenger side headlight lens.
The 16-year-old bicyclist was transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and is in stable condition, according to a press release from the Madison County Sheriff Department.
Anyone with information regarding the accident, especially surveillance video of Ind. 13 between Fortville and Interstate 69 around the time of the crash, is asked to contact the sheriff's department at 765-646-9281 ext. 1, or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.
