ANDERSON — Sheriff's deputies are investigating a report of a woman being stabbed.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said Jennifer McKissick Pearson walked into the Speedway gas station at the intersection of Hartman and Scatterfield roads in Anderson seeking help for a stab wound about 8 p.m. Sunday.
Pearson told officers she was stabbed by a black male in the gas station’s parking lot, Mellinger said.
“Video surveillance showed no interactions in the parking lot and there were no witnesses to the alleged incident,” Mellinger said.
Pearson was taken to Community Hospital for treatment of the stab wound and then later transferred by ambulance to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, he said. The case remains under investigation.
