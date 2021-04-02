ANDERSON – Shortly before 5 p.m., Anderson police responded to a report of two Black males shooting at each other in the parking lot of Hoosier Woods apartments.
Additional scanner traffic indicated that a witness reported at least one suspect with an AK-47, although police said no suspects or victims could be located.
As of 5:30 p.m., police had closed 38th Street to traffic entering the area and continued to search nearby buildings.
Police were seen clearing the scene at about 5:40 p.m. APD Officer Caleb McKnight reported no suspects were in custody.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
