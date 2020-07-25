ANDERSON — Charles Shumate, who ended 12 months as district governor of central Indiana Rotary Clubs on June 30, had a challenging year as the pandemic upset many of his “best-laid plans.”
The Anderson resident drove more than 11,000 miles to visit 43 of the 44 central Indiana clubs — some more than once — before the pandemic hit.
His greatest disappointment was being forced to cancel the spring statewide conference. Before the cancellation, he had recruited more than 35 guest speakers, including John Pistole, president of Anderson University; Allison Barber, president of the Indianapolis Fever; Joe Reitz, former NFL lineman; Greg McCauley, CEO of the Link Observatory Space Science Institute; and Jeff Smulyan, CEO of Emmis Communications.
Turning disappointment into opportunity, he asked speakers to submit a summary of their planned presentations. With the help of a graphic designer, he published a 44-page “magazine” with their remarks titled “Rotary Together 2020” and sub-titled “The Greatest Conference Never Held.”
The 250 Rotarians who registered for the conference were mailed print copies, and PDF copies went to all district Rotarians.
All 44 clubs suspended face-to-face meetings after the pandemic began and most started Zoom meetings. Shumate purchased the professional version of Zoom software and made it accessible to all clubs. The Anderson Noon Club and most others continued their meetings with weekly “Zoomed-in” guest speakers.
More than 15 clubs have resumed their face-to-face meeting, according to Shumate.
“We are created as social beings, and it’s important for us to meet for fellowship and for community service,” he said.
Shumate is impressed by the service projects he learned about in his visits to the central Indiana clubs.
The Fishers club has sponsored the building of 110 wells providing fresh, clean water in Sierra Leone and has built access ramps to local homes with disabled residents.
The Indianapolis club has pledged $250,000 over five years to assist the Chin community in Southport, which numbers more than 20,000 Myanmar refugees.
“Some of our clubs created face masks and gave them away,” Shumate noted. “The Carmel club financially helped the hospital’s doctors, nurses and medical staff with food because the cafeterias were not operating. Some clubs have transported people in need to the hospital. Others have created special opportunities to honor first-responders.
“Many of our clubs have created community gardens to provide free vegetables to food pantries and built trails in their communities,” he added.
The Anderson Noon Club, where Shumate is a member, donated several thousand dollars in scholarship funds to recent high school graduates in Madison County and has continued to sponsor a volunteer tutoring program for local elementary students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.