ANDERSON — As part of the construction of the new bus terminal in downtown Anderson, the city is installing new sidewalks along a portion of Meridian Street.
The new sidewalks were included in the $8.5 million project for the City of Anderson Transit System (CATS) terminal on the northeast corner of 13th and Jackson streets.
New sidewalks are being installed on Meridian Street between 12th and 13th streets and on the north side of 13th Street between Meridian and Jackson streets.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said the new sidewalks will have a stamped brick pattern that will match the work previously done at Dickmann Town Center.
“The funding came from the federal grant,” Eicks said. “We wanted to extend the appearance at the Town Center all around. That stamped brick pattern will be extended as the sidewalks are replaced.”
Before the new sidewalks were installed, Eicks said, city officials met with business owners in the area about replacing the utility lines while the sidewalk work was being completed.
“We won’t have to go back and cut the concrete in the future to replace utility lines,” Eicks said. “It will save the business owners money.”
Eicks said the concrete work around the new bus terminal is starting this week.
He said the city is in discussions with a potential tenant to locate in the CATS terminal.
“It should open by the end of the year,” Eicks said of the bus terminal. “It all depends on the delivery of the furniture.”
Architect Mike Montgomery said the sidewalk work was added to the project as part of a grant from the Federal Transportation Administration.
He said the project cost $165,000, with the federal grant paying 80% of the cost.
“The project should be done by the end of the year,” Montgomery said. “The interior work is complete and work has started on commissioning the internal systems as part of the Gold Certification through the LEED designation.”
LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the most widely used green building rating system in the world.
“They are working to complete the exterior work,” Montgomery said.
The City of Anderson Transit System terminal will be located on the north side of the first floor, with a loading and unloading zone to the east.
The remaining first-floor space and the second and third floors will be available for leasing to developers.
Jackson Street from 13th to 14th streets will be reduced to two lanes with the current right lane modified for parking in front of the terminal.
Thirteenth Street will be closed to traffic between Jackson and Meridian streets, and the alley west of Dickmann Town Center will be converted to two-way traffic.
The project is estimated to cost $8.5 million. The city received a $6.3 million grant and $1.5 million from the Anderson Redevelopment Commission to help pay for the project.
The transit center includes ground-source geothermal technology, a highly efficient renewable energy technology for heating and cooling.
Solar panels have been installed on the building to help lower the cost of electricity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.