ANDERSON – The makeup of the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals has undergone another change in membership as David Kane resigned during Tuesday's meeting of the county's Planning Commission.
The Planning Commission voted to replace Kane with John Simmermon, who previously served on the BZA as an appointee of the Madison County commissioners and was replaced in July by Cory Bohlander.
The commission's vote to appoint Simmermon was unanimous with members Bohlander and Kelly Gaskill abstaining.
Kane had been appointed to the BZA by the Planning Commission to replace Beth Vansickle, whose membership has become a legal issue because she doesn’t reside in or own property in Madison County.
In resigning from the BZA, Kane said he was concerned that there were three board members from Pipe Creek Township.
The BZA is expected to vote on Aug. 29 on the request for a special use for the proposed Lone Oak Solar Farm in northern Madison County.
Invenergy is proposing a 120-megawatt solar farm on 850 acres at a projected cost of $110 million.
The BZA earlier this year approved the special use by a vote of 3-1, but with Vansickle’s yes vote called into question, the motion didn’t receive the necessary three votes.
Simmermon and Jerry Stamm cast the other two yes votes and Don Pine voted no.
BZA president Mary Jane Baker recused herself from hearing the initial petition.
Pine was replaced by Curt Stephenson on the BZA on Monday by the county commissioners.
Prior to the changes, four of the BZA five members resided in Pipe Creek Township. Simmermon resides in Stony Creek Township, Stephenson lives in Fall Creek Township and Stamm lives in Lafayette Township.
Board appointments
Members of the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals, how they were appointed and the end of their terms:
Mary Jane Baker – Commissioners appointment; Dec. 31, 2021
Jerry Stamm – Madison County Council; Dec. 31, 2020
Cory Bohlander – Commissioners from Planning Commission; Dec. 31, 2019
Curt Stephenson – Commissioners; Dec. 31, 2022
John Simmermon – Planning Commission; Dec. 31, 2019
The Board is made up of five members. They are all citizens of the County. One is appointed to the Board yearly from the Planning Commission. The Board of County Commissioners appoints three and the County Council appoints one. These members serve four-year terms.
Madison County Planning Commission
Wes Likens – Commissioners; Dec. 31, 2020
Mark Gary – Commissioners; Dec. 31, 2019
John Simmermon – Commissioners; Dec. 31, 2022
David Kane – Commissioners; Dec. 31, 2020
Cory Bohlander – Commissioners; Dec. 31, 2022
Members through their office:
Kelly Gaskill – Commissioners
Tom Shepherd – Madison County surveyor
Lisa Hobbs – Madison County Council
Beth Vansickle – Purdue Extension office
The Commission is comprised of nine members. Five members are citizens of the community and are appointed by the Board of County Commissioners to four-year terms. Four members are on the Commission because of their position. These members include a representative from County Council, a County Commissioner, County Surveyor and County Extension Agent. They serve as long as they are appointed, or remain in office.
Source: Madison County Planning Commission
